Nasimi Festival Kicks Off In Heydar Aliyev Center

The 3rd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality, and Arts has officially opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

The festival, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the ICESCO partnership, began with an international forum on the theme "In Search of Eternal Truth."

The forum was attended by scholars from Azerbaijan as well as Germany, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Kazakhstan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Northern Cyprus, Tajikistan, and Turkiye.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli emphasized that country's rich cultural heritage and literary traditions have served the spiritual development of our people for centuries, and the preservation of this heritage is one of the Azerbaijan's key priorities.

He also highlighted the importance of the festival in promoting Azerbaijani culture both domestically and internationally, and contributing to global collaboration.

The Minister stressed that these events are taking place under conditions of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Achievements made under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, further strengthen the development of Azerbaijani culture.

During the opening of the forum, a video message from ICESCO's Director-General Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik was presented. He noted that the Nasimi heritage plays an irreplaceable role in humanity's cultural and spiritual development.

ICESCO's Director-General stated that by commemorating this heritage, the tradition of courage, inquiry, and beauty is revived, lighting the path for humanity. He also emphasized that Nasimi's legacy directs hearts and minds toward light, unity, peace, and prosperity.

In his speech, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is Academician Isa Habibbayli stressed that Nasimi Festival as an important international event for promoting Azerbaijani art:

"Nasimi not only guided his contemporaries but also future generations, playing a significant role in the development of literature and the formation of intercultural dialogue. His works, which combine humanist principles and high aesthetic values, have become an indispensable part of the world's cultural heritage."

Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named and a full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Rafael Huseynov touched upon the rich philosophical and literary heritage of one of the greatest poets of medieval Eastern literature, Imadeddin Nasimi. He noted that Nasimi's creativity not only guided his own time but continues to inspire future generations.

He added that Nasimi's heritage has played a major role in the development of literature, the formation of intercultural dialogue, and enriching human thought. His works, which serve the moral elevation of humanity, free thinking, and justice, remain relevant and continue to inspire younger generations.

Afterward, the forum participants and distinguished guests posed for a group photo.

The forum will continue with panel sessions.

The festival, which will take place over three days in Baku and Shamakhi, has a rich program. During the festival, there will be discussions on Nasimi's work, exhibitions, music performances, and theater presentations.

On the second day of the festival, it will be held in Shamakhi – Nasimi's homeland. The festival, organized at the Nasimi Gardens Complex, will encompass various locations within the area.

The event will feature an artistic program dedicated to Nasimi's work, with the participation of famous vocalists, reciters, and an open-air "Multidisciplinary Arts Festival" and a concert program.

The Nasimi Festival has been held since 2018. This year, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) became a partner of the Nasimi Festival.