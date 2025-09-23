KLM Announces Cancellation of Over One Hundred Flights Amid Strikes
(MENAFN) Dutch carrier KLM announced on Monday that it will cancel 119 flights and alter the schedules of many others this Wednesday due to an ongoing pay dispute with its ground crew, who are staging their third strike this month.
Unions FNV and CNV have called for action by baggage handlers, check-in staff, and other ground service personnel at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, with workers halting operations for several hours. The airline noted that most of the impacted flights are short-haul European routes.
This walkout follows two previous brief strikes in early September. KLM warned passengers to brace for delays, changes to their flight times, and potential cancellations, although it did not specify how many people would be affected.
In response to the disruptions, the airline expressed regret and encouraged travelers to check its website for up-to-date flight information.
The unions have also warned that, should no resolution be reached, another eight-hour strike will take place next week.
Unions FNV and CNV have called for action by baggage handlers, check-in staff, and other ground service personnel at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, with workers halting operations for several hours. The airline noted that most of the impacted flights are short-haul European routes.
This walkout follows two previous brief strikes in early September. KLM warned passengers to brace for delays, changes to their flight times, and potential cancellations, although it did not specify how many people would be affected.
In response to the disruptions, the airline expressed regret and encouraged travelers to check its website for up-to-date flight information.
The unions have also warned that, should no resolution be reached, another eight-hour strike will take place next week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment