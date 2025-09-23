Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KLM Announces Cancellation of Over One Hundred Flights Amid Strikes

2025-09-23 03:12:53
(MENAFN) Dutch carrier KLM announced on Monday that it will cancel 119 flights and alter the schedules of many others this Wednesday due to an ongoing pay dispute with its ground crew, who are staging their third strike this month.

Unions FNV and CNV have called for action by baggage handlers, check-in staff, and other ground service personnel at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, with workers halting operations for several hours. The airline noted that most of the impacted flights are short-haul European routes.

This walkout follows two previous brief strikes in early September. KLM warned passengers to brace for delays, changes to their flight times, and potential cancellations, although it did not specify how many people would be affected.

In response to the disruptions, the airline expressed regret and encouraged travelers to check its website for up-to-date flight information.

The unions have also warned that, should no resolution be reached, another eight-hour strike will take place next week.

