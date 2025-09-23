Invaders Shell 39 Settlements In Kherson Region In 24 Hours: One Dead, Eight Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the news on Telegram .

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Pravdyne, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Romashkove, Oleksandrivka, Rozlyv, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Virivka, Stepne, Zamozhne, Novoraisk, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Mala Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Dudchany, Kostyrka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublikanets, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and Kherson were attacked by drones, atrillery and aviation.

Seventeen private houses, a cell site, a store, a farm building, private garages, and a car were damaged.

As Prokudin emphasized, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, Russian troops attacked a 59-year-old woman with a drone in the village of Novoraisk, Kherson region.

Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative