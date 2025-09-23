Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Invaders Shell 39 Settlements In Kherson Region In 24 Hours: One Dead, Eight Wounded

Invaders Shell 39 Settlements In Kherson Region In 24 Hours: One Dead, Eight Wounded


2025-09-23 03:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the news on Telegram .

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Pravdyne, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Romashkove, Oleksandrivka, Rozlyv, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Virivka, Stepne, Zamozhne, Novoraisk, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Mala Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Dudchany, Kostyrka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublikanets, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and Kherson were attacked by drones, atrillery and aviation.

Seventeen private houses, a cell site, a store, a farm building, private garages, and a car were damaged.

As Prokudin emphasized, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Read also: Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk region and wound 13 more in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, Russian troops attacked a 59-year-old woman with a drone in the village of Novoraisk, Kherson region.

Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110097662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search