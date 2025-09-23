Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Costa Praises Türkiye’s Contribution to Ukraine

Costa Praises Türkiye’s Contribution to Ukraine


2025-09-23 02:40:04
(MENAFN) European Council head Antonio Costa commended Türkiye on Monday for its involvement in aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia during discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held on the margins of a UN General Assembly summit focusing on a two-state resolution.

Costa described the dialogue as "good" and emphasized that "Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing."

He further noted that the European Union will persist in collaborating to accomplish "a just and lasting peace."

MENAFN23092025000045017167ID1110097586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search