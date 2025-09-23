Qatar Discusses Cooperation With Norwegian, German Ministers, UN And ICRC Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway H E Asmund Aukrust, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance partnership in the areas of sustainable development and humanitarian action. They also exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the UN General Assembly. Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing joint coordination and supporting international initiatives aimed at enhancing humanitarian response and comprehensive development.

Al Misnad also met with Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany H E Reem Alabali on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand development and humanitarian partnerships, and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Al Misnad also met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States

H E Rabab Fatima. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. It explored ways to further foster cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Office of the High Representative and to support the most vulnerable countries in addressing development and humanitarian challenges.

The two sides focused on the importance of coordinating efforts to empower least developed countries and expand opportunities for sustainable financing and innovative initiatives for the most vulnerable communities.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting international initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and building effective partnerships that contribute to achieving the priorities of the 2030 Agenda.

Al Misnad also met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) H E Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with the humanitarian conditions in several conflict zones, and emphasised the importance of enhancing rapid responses to the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups in those areas. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and expand areas of cooperation in the future, including supporting joint humanitarian initiatives and enhancing efforts to provide protection and assistance to communities affected by crises.