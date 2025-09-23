'Amir's Speeches Reflect Qatar's Clear Stance On Key Regional Conflicts'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's consistent participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings underscores Qatar's influential and evolving role on the global stage, said Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Public-Private Partnerships and Islamic Social Financing, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Muraikhi (pictured).

In remarks to QNA, on the occasion of the 80th UN General Assembly, Dr. Al Muraikhi highlighted that His Highness has consistently used his addresses at the UNGA to deliver transparent and principled messages, marked by moral clarity. He added that these speeches reflect Qatar's clear stance on key regional conflicts and global issues, offering thoughtful insight into the country's foreign policy priorities.

He noted that H H the Amir's addresses consistently emphasize respect for state sovereignty, the rejection of violence, the importance of dialogue, and the urgency of responding to humanitarian crises. These positions, he added, have elevated Qatar's reputation as a responsible and credible actor in multilateral diplomacy.

Dr. Al Muraikhi also underscored that, under its wise leadership, Qatar regards the UNGA as a vital platform for meaningful engagement with the international community. He noted that it serves as an opportunity for the country to present a balanced and forward-looking national vision on major political, humanitarian, and development challenges.

He further stated that Qatar has, over the years, moved beyond the role of a UN member state to become a proactive and strategic partner in shaping global initiatives. This includes meaningful contributions to peace, mediation, and humanitarian support in critical regions such as Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Gaza.

Regionally, Qatar's approach has centered on fostering stability through mediation, preventive diplomacy, and direct humanitarian assistance.

Dr. Al Muraikhi highlighted Qatar's strong partnerships with UN agencies, noting that its contributions-particularly in education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and refugee support-have cemented its position as a key global player in addressing humanitarian and development challenges.

Qatar's growing influence on the global stage is a direct result of a clear political vision rooted in respect for international law, promotion of dialogue, and a deep commitment to justice and fairness, he added. In this context, Dr. Al Muraikhi described Qatar as a prime example of how a small state can wield considerable influence on the global stage. He attributed this to what he termed“smart, multi-track diplomacy,” which enables Qatar to engage effectively across political, humanitarian, and developmental fronts.

He praised Qatar's active and meaningful participation in UNGA activities-not limited to official attendance, but extending to the organization of high-level side events and the launch of pioneering initiatives in collaboration with UN agencies, civil society, and the private sector.