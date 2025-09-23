Qatar Global Model In Leading Dialogue, Promoting Peaceful Solutions: UN Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo affirmed that the State of Qatar has been a real champion in dialogue leading and peaceful settlement of disputes, praising Doha's prominent role in mediation and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

DiCarlo said that the State of Qatar has played pivotal roles in numerous conflicts around the world, from Afghanistan to the Gaza Strip, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noting that the United Nations has worked closely with Doha on these issues.

She pointed to the need for more coherence and complementarity among countries in mediation efforts, citing the Sudanese crisis as a case in point, which requires better coordination among a number of players who are trying to be involved in mediation.

DiCarlo also commended the effective role of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in supporting mediation efforts, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development, appreciating the State of Qatar's consistent support in these areas.

She stressed that the leaders' speeches, including H H the Amir's upcoming address to the UN General Assembly, are extremely important as they can create momentum and promote the idea of harmonizing international action. She pointed out that the meetings held by the State of Qatar on the sidelines contribute to achieving tangible progress on sensitive issues.

In a related context, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs condemned the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha on September 9, considering it a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a blow to mediation processes.

She added that the international community has shown broad solidarity with the State of Qatar, both in the Security Council and through statements issued by many countries.

She also noted that what is happening in the region is disconcerting, but at the same time, it reflects a growing desire among its countries to strive for bringing peace to the entire Middle East.

DiCarlo stressed that it is crucial for member states to adhere to the UN Charter and international law, adding that the pledges made by countries last year under the“Pact for the Future” should be transformed into concrete practical steps, such as supporting mediation, strengthening early warning mechanisms, and strengthening national institutions.

The UN official highlighted the importance of“humanitarian diplomacy” as key approach to building trust between conflicting parties. She explained that measures such as ceasefires, the establishment of humanitarian corridors, and prisoner exchanges represent critical steps that pave the way for political mediation that achieves lasting peace.