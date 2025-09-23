Qatar Participates In UN General Assembly Event Marking 80Th Anniversary Of UN Charter
Qatar attended yesterday the commemorative meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter. The event was opened by UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly in New York. Qatar was represented at the meeting by Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
