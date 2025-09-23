Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In UN General Assembly Event Marking 80Th Anniversary Of UN Charter

Qatar Participates In UN General Assembly Event Marking 80Th Anniversary Of UN Charter


2025-09-23 05:13:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar attended yesterday the commemorative meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter. The event was opened by UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly in New York. Qatar was represented at the meeting by Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

MENAFN23092025000063011010ID1110098181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search