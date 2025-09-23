'Qatar Plays Pivotal Role In Defending Palestinian Cause And Strengthening Arab Position'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Observer for the League of Arab States (LAS) to the United Nations H E Majid Abdel Fattah noted that the State of Qatar continues to play a pivotal and leading role in defending the causes of the Arab nations, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

He noted Qatar's active presence in the halls of the international organisation reflects its prominent status and steadfast commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, and just peace. He explained that cooperation between the State of Qatar and the League of Arab States at the United Nations is ongoing and currently at its best, with Qatari initiatives and joint meetings forming a fundamental pillar in unifying and projecting the Arab position to the international community.

He pointed out that Qatar will host the Second World Summit for Social Development from November 4 to 6, noting that the summit is part of efforts to promote inclusive social development and accelerate progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also noted that Qatar led the negotiations on the UN's 65th Anniversary Declaration, which resulted in the resolution to convene the Summit of the Future, underscoring the high diplomatic standing Qatar enjoys in the international system.

He added that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place amid complex geopolitical conditions, placing key issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, at the forefront of the global agenda.

He noted that this issue will receive significant attention during meetings, including the Second Conference on the Two-State Solution, Arab ministerial meetings, a UN Security Council session requested by the Arab Group, as well as meetings of the UNRWA support coalition, and other gatherings aimed at supporting the Palestinian government and enhancing its capacity to carry out its duties in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He emphasised that Qatar plays a pivotal role in these efforts to ensure a unified Arab position and the achievement of shared objectives.

He said that this UN session also addresses other major global issues, such as the Ukraine crisis and UN and Security Council reform. Qatar, in coordination with Arab countries, is striving to present a unified Arab vision and to offer initiatives that enhance the region's influence in shaping international policy, particularly in areas like sustainable development and climate change. This, he noted, reflects Qatar's deep commitment to global issues that impact developing nations and those with limited influence.

He said Qatar's cooperation with the Arab League extends to joint diplomatic action on all Arab issues at the UN, including supporting the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, working to prevent Israeli aggression on Palestinian lands, and reaffirming all Arab rights within UN frameworks.

He also pointed out that this cooperation is reflected in Qatar's clear and active positions in all meetings and committees, whether in New York or at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, as well as in the Arab League's missions in various countries.

