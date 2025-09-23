Hairalicious® Opens Doors To New Partnerships With The Launch Of A Wholesale Program

Hairalicious® team and their craft – creating glueless human hair wigs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hairalicious® , one of the leaders in the glueless human hair wig market, is launching a wholesale program for business partners, e.g., beauty salons or hair extension specialists. The brand, which has already earned the trust of thousands of women, invites to join the partner program and intends to select only a few new partners. This will ensure close cooperation, quality control, and personal attention to each partner.

"We often hear from salons and hair extension specialists who want to partner with us. That's why we decided to make the process clearer and open the door to those who value the quality and precision behind our wigs," says Hairalicious® founder Sarune Sidlauskiene.

However, the primary motivation extends far beyond expanding sales. Hair loss is a widespread issue that affects millions of women worldwide. In the United States alone, around 30 million women struggle with female pattern hair loss, with nearly 30% of them also showing signs of depression. Whether caused by hormonal changes, alopecia, thinning hair, or illness, the impact of women hair loss goes far beyond appearance. For many, hair is a powerful part of their identity and losing it can be deeply unsettling.

"Our work is not just about the product. For our customers, a wig is never just another purchase – there are unique stories behind every decision. Some women face alopecia hair loss, postpartum or hormonal hair loss, others lose their hair due to illness, and some are simply searching for a look that their natural hair cannot provide. Through our human hair wigs , we strive to help each of them look the way they want to look," adds the founder.

It is for this reason that Hairalicious® always emphasizes that wigs mean much more to women than just a style detail. They become a means of restoring self-confidence, regaining privacy, expressing individuality, or even transcending the limitations of natural hair. One customer, who lost her hair after a chemotherapy course, shared: "Wigs helped me feel like myself again." A professional performer emphasized the creative freedom that wigs provide: "Wigs allow me to express myself without any restrictions." An enterprising woman talked about an image that has even become part of her well-being and a source of self-confidence: "Wigs help me feel more in control and regain my empowerment."

These words reveal that a woman's appearance and what she sees in the mirror may even be directly related to how she feels inside. "This is why we're starting a wholesale program – to make it possible for more women to discover glueless human hair wigs through trusted partners nearby," says Sarune.

The new program will give partners access to a wide range of products – more than 400 wigs, ready to ship in just a week. The collections cover a variety of hair lengths, shades, cap constructions, and sizes. Among them are celebrity wigs, featuring colors inspired by real celebrity hair shades. This means that every customer, regardless of their needs, will find what suits them best. Hairalicious® offers its partners not only products but also a complete support system that ensures a convenient and smooth process.

The company pays special attention to the accuracy of details. Each wig is described with mathematical precision: its density is determined by weighing every piece, its length is measured using several methods, detailed size ranges are provided with elasticity in mind, and information about the hair texture is included.. This eliminates guesswork and provides even more clarity for both professionals and their customers.

The essence of the partnership is convenience and professionalism. Hairalicious® products can be purchased in the online store, which has detailed filters that allow you to find the right model according to your desired criteria quickly. Additional options, such as pre-cut lace or stylistic adjustments, enable a more personalized solution for each customer.

Hairalicious®' philosophy is based on consistency and reliability. The production of a single wig can take up to five months and requires the work of several people. Moreover, the company has developed systems that ensure each handmade product is of the same high quality and closely resembles a natural look. "There are a lot of wigs on the market, and choosing the right one can be difficult, especially when doing it online. That's why we try to eliminate uncertainty at every stage, from choosing between different wigs to receiving your order," says the founder.

The wholesale program is limited – Hairalicious® is only planning to accept a few new partners to ensure personal attention, close cooperation, and long-term partnerships. In this way, the brand remains true to its philosophy: quality over quantity.

"Our vision is for more and more women around the world to discover their self-confidence and uniqueness. The wholesale program is a new step towards this goal," summarizes Sarune.

