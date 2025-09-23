Strong Uptick Seen In Electronics Sales As GST Rate Cuts Kick In
The industry watchers welcomed the reduction of GST on air conditioners, televisions and dishwashers from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
This long-standing demand of the industry will make appliances more affordable, unlock domestic demand, and boost consumption, which is vital for scaling India's electronics manufacturing, said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.
“We also remain hopeful that the rationalisation of GST on smartphones and laptops from the current 18 per cent to 5 per cent will be considered in the future, given its potential to improve affordability and strengthen digital inclusion,” he mentioned.
With the GST rate cuts, consumer durable stores across the country witnessed a noticeable uptick in footfall.
“We saw a very strong uptick on the first day of the sale. The sentiments are positive across channels. One of the key trend we have observed that within electronics the purchase enquiries are spread across different product categories than skewing towards few, highlighting a strong consumer interest. We are anticipating a very strong festive season this year,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.
The approval of GST 2.0 is a landmark reform in India's tax journey. By simplifying the structure and creating predictability, it lays a stronger foundation for growth - with stimulated demand and ease of doing business.
The simplified GST structure, combined with festive season promotions, could also boost smartphone sales through attractive discounts.
“Lower taxes make devices more affordable, encouraging upgrades and replacements. With extra disposable income, consumers are likely to prioritise new purchases. Together, these factors could drive premium as well as value-for-money smartphone purchases,” Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group (IRG) at CMR, told IANS.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment