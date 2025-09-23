Turkmenistan And Cuba Look To Turn New Leaf In Bilateral Ties At UNGA
The ministers reviewed the current state of Turkmen-Cuban relations across political, diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was given to enhancing cooperation within international organizations and strengthening dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries.
Discussions also touched on future opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, sports, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.
The sides confirmed their intention to maintain active engagement and to further develop the partnership between Turkmenistan and Cuba.
