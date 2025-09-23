Algerian FM: Int'l Consensus Solid Barrier Against Israeli Occupation Expansion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf said that international consensus over the Middle East would be a "solid barrier" against the Israeli occupation plans for expansion in Palestine and beyond.
Speaking at the high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian cause and implementing the two-state solution late Monday, Attaf affirmed that it was time to impose international consensus on the issue and build a broad-based platform to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
This consensus will lead to the full membership of Palestine in the UN and bolster measures to fend off unlawful plans for expansion on Palestinian soil and the expulsion of the people of Palestine, he said.
Meanwhile, Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi affirmed his country's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Al-Muraikhi affirmed that the situation in occupied Palestine was unprecedented especially in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the brutal Israeli occupation assault, saying that the situation in the West Bank was not any better with the continuous harassment of the people of Palestine and the violation of holy sites in Jerusalem.
The Israeli occupation's irresponsible actions had resulted in the assault on various countries including an attack on the Qatari capital Doha, which left six people dead in a clear violation of international law and the lives of innocent civilians.
Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Emirati Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry, said that his country welcomed the recent recognitions of the State of Palestine by several members of the international community, stressing that it was important to continue efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-devastated enclave.
He expressed support for the mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, renewing calls on the UNSC to bear its legal responsibility to prevent Israeli occupation violations against Palestine and other countries in the region. (end)
