Austria Launches New Initiative To Attract Indian Engineering Students

Representational photo

New Delhi- Austria on Friday launched a new initiative to attract Indian students to its leading technical universities, with Ambassador Katharina Wieser describing academic cooperation as a cornerstone of the relationship between the two countries.

The TU Austria – Focus India programme, unveiled at the Austrian envoy's residence here, is the first such dedicated outreach under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) signed between India and Austria in 2023. The pact provides a framework for student mobility, research collaboration and exchange of skilled professionals.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at creating new pathways for Indian graduates in engineering, technology and applied sciences, besides strengthening collaboration in innovation and sustainable development.

“Austria has a long tradition of treating higher education as a public good. By welcoming talented Indian students to Austria's public technical universities, we are not only fostering academic excellence and innovation but also building stronger people-to-people ties that will define our partnership in the years ahead,” Wieser said.

The programme brings together three of Austria's leading universities of technology – TU Wien, TU Graz and Montanuniversitat Leoben – which have formed a common to platform under the brand name TU Austria. Collectively, they represent more than 46,000 students, 9,000 staff and hundreds of research groups across multiple disciplines.