Maduro Escalates Security to Maximum in Four Venezuelan States
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escalated security protocols to the highest level on Friday in four western states, launching the “Operation Independence 200” initiative amid rising tensions linked to US military activities in the Caribbean.
The directive targets the states of Merida, Trujillo, Lara, and Yaracuy, aiming to strengthen the nation’s “integral defense” against external threats. Maduro emphasized the government’s resolve, stating, “We are completing all preparations to reach the optimal condition for the integral defense of our homeland.” He added, “In perfect unity of our people and all sectors, we are working to secure peace and defend our sovereignty.”
Venezuelan media reports underscore that national defense extends beyond formal military units to include the general population. The government disclosed that 6.2 million citizens are registered in the Bolivarian Militia Force, which is integral to the country’s defensive framework.
Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed on Thursday that 11 states are already operating under maximum security protocols, with plans to extend these measures soon to Caracas and Miranda state.
The move comes amid escalating US involvement, with US President Donald Trump confirming earlier this week that he authorized the CIA to carry out operations in Venezuela under an anti-narcotics directive. Washington has deployed naval assets near Venezuelan waters, citing anti-drug cartel missions, while Caracas accuses the US of pursuing regime change under the pretext of “counter-narcotics” efforts.
