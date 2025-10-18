Met Office Predicts Light Rain For Next Two Days In South Bengal, Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) The Met office on Saturday predicted light rain in six districts of south Bengal and over Kolkata in the next few days. However, there is less possibility of rain during Kali Puja and Diwali on Monday and Bhai Dooj on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore on Saturday said the rain will occur due to the interaction of the southerly wind and the westerly wind. As a result, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms and lightning in six districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain is likely in the North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts on Saturday. Similarly, there is a possibility of rain in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore districts and Kolkata on Sunday.

However, the possibility of rain will decrease from Monday. There is a possibility of clear weather on Kali Puja on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Bhai dooj). The moisture in the air will gradually decrease from Monday.

"The weather on festive days will remain clear. There is less chance of rain on those days. Rain is likely later today and tomorrow. Rain is likely on Monday only in the coastal districts of South Bengal," said an official of the Met department.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 24.6 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was 32.6 degrees Celsius. Winds from the north have brought down the mercury in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, which have also witnessed a dip in the minimum temperature of the day.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong of north Bengal later in the day. On Sunday, rain and thundershowers along with lightning are likely in some parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts. Not only rain, but the possibility of fog will also increase in the hill areas, including Darjeeling, for the next few days.

However, the weather will clear in north Bengal from Monday.