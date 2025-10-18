11Th Pre-Owned Boat Show In Dubai To Kick Off With Yachts And Boats Worth Over AED 200 Million On Display

More than 50 local, regional, and international brands, marine operators, and boat dealers participating

Expected attendance of over 5,000 visitors this year



Show supports the circular economy and reinforces Dubai's position as a leading hub for the maritime and yachting industries Regional recreational boating market projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2027

The 11th edition of The Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai is all set to take place at Dubai Creek Marina from October 31 to November 2, 2025, under the theme“A Boat for Everyone.”

More than 50 local, regional, and international brands will take part in the event this year, as the show will host over 50 yachts and boats, ranging from 20 to 100 feet and more with a combined value exceeding AED 200 million. Visitors will have the chance to explore a wide array of pre-owned vessels that balance quality with competitive pricing.

Organized by Viya Marine since 2011, the show has evolved into one of the world's leading specialized marine exhibitions, bringing together sea enthusiasts, investors, and luxury yacht buyers through various offerings tailored to diverse tastes and budgets. It continues to reinforce its position as a premier regional platform in the global yachting and boating industry.

A leading global destination:

Mr. Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director of Special Projects at Dubai Golf, Responsible for Viya Marine (the organizer of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai), said the event will cement Dubai's position as a leading global destination in the maritime and yachting industries, adding that the exhibition will provide a dynamic platform connecting international companies, investors, and enthusiasts.

Al Noon stated that this year's theme,“A Boat for Everyone,” embodies the organizers and participants' commitment to offering accessible and affordable boat ownership options, while highlighting sustainability and the circular economy as core principles driving growth in this expanding sector.

He noted that this year's edition comes amid robust growth in the Middle East's recreational boating market and is expected to further accelerate this trend by promoting trade and investment in pre-owned vessels and expanding the region's marine tourism base.

The show, Al Noon said, is slated to attract a wide spectrum of visitors, from sea lovers and boating enthusiasts to investors and leisure tourism stakeholders, and will offer an ideal opportunity for industry professionals to connect, explore business opportunities, and build partnerships with leading exhibitors in the market.

Dubai: A global gateway for the maritime sector

Over the years, the exhibition has seen steadily growing turnout, attracting thousands of visitors from diverse nationalities. This year, the number of attendees is expected to surpass 5,000, thanks to the rising regional and international interest in marine tourism across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The event comes against the backdrop of strong growth in the UAE's maritime sector, with the country accounting for around 50% of the total yacht and marina market in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East.

This growth is driven by a highly developed maritime infrastructure that includes more than 22 marinas with a total capacity of over 4,190 yachts and boats, along with world-class maintenance, storage, and provisioning facilities.

These strengths have cemented Dubai's position as a global center for marine activities and a top destination for yachting enthusiasts from around the world, while also attracting investments and supporting the growth of marine manufacturing and maintenance industries.

In line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, the exhibition provides an ideal platform for business deals and investment opportunities. It reflects the emirate's vision to advance the maritime industry and ensure its sustainable growth.

The show also contributes to expanding the pre-owned boat market, reducing the need for new vessel production, and fostering a culture of reuse, consistent with the UAE's commitment to a circular economy.

Funding and innovation opportunities:

The event offers a comprehensive range of services designed to assist prospective boat owners, especially those purchasing their first vessel. It brings together dealers and specialized companies in finance, insurance, and maintenance, alongside suppliers of spare parts and marine equipment, providing buyers with all essential services under one roof.

Expert consultants will also be available to offer guidance and streamline the purchasing process, clarifying procedures related to registration, insurance, and financing.

The exhibition also features a dedicated retail village, where visitors can explore the latest innovations in marine sports and equipment, from advanced navigation technologies to electric and hybrid propulsion systems and sustainable marine products, reinforcing the show's role as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements in leisure boating.

Future Outlook:

Market forecasts indicate that the Middle East's recreational boating sector is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 4.9%. This upward trend is driven by several factors, including the expansion of maritime infrastructure, a growing population of high-net-worth individuals, increased interest in marine tourism, and the impact of specialized exhibitions such as the Dubai Pre-Owned Boat Show, which continue to stimulate market demand and drive sales.

This year's edition will be in sponsorship with“DexNet“, a premier provider of private and secure online infrastructure.

Open on October 31 from 04.00pm to 09.00pm and on November 1 and 2 from 03:00pm to 09.00pm, the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai offers a holistic experience that combines business with leisure, presenting attractive investment opportunities while supporting the growth of the maritime industry and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub in the sector.