Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari-Starrer Film To Go Into Production On November 1

The upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer film is set to go on floors on November 1, 2025. The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be for the family audience, and will have the trademark Sooraj Barjatya stamp.

Talking about the film, a source shared,“The film goes on floors on November 1. It is a romantic family entertainer and would have the trademark Sooraj Barjatya stamp. Besides Ayushmann, it also stars Sharvari”.

The source further mentioned,“After 'Uunchai', Sooraj Barjatya's last film, Rajshri Productions has decided to join hands once again with Mahaveer Jain Films. Both Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain had a wonderful time working with each other on Uunchai and hence, they decided to collaborate yet again”.

Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana attended the first day of the silver jubilee edition of FICCI Frames 2025. At his session, he confirmed for the first time that he had signed Sooraj Barjatya's next.

He earlier said,“As for my line-up, Thamma is my first big Diwali release. It would be followed by a Sooraj Barjatya film, which is for a wider audience. Then I am also doing a Dharma film, which also would be for a wider audience”.

The actor will be seen in the Diwali release 'Thama'co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharvari is also gearing up for the release of YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film, 'Alpha', in which she shares the screen with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. It will be released in cinemas on Christmas this year.

Meanwhile, the film is presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani.

This family entertainer marks Mahaveer Jain's next big venture after 'Naagzilla'. Starring Kartik Aaryan, it is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is made in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.