Russian Troops Injure Six Civilians In Donetsk Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram.

On October 17, Russians wounded six residents of the Donetsk region in Druzhkivka and Pryvillia. Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, 3,689 residents of the Donetsk region have been killed and 8,344 wounded. The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone hit a branch of the Kramatorsk gas supply and gas distribution department of JSC Donetskoblgaz.