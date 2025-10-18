Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Injure Six Civilians In Donetsk Region In 24 Hours

2025-10-18 05:07:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram.

On October 17, Russians wounded six residents of the Donetsk region in Druzhkivka and Pryvillia. Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, 3,689 residents of the Donetsk region have been killed and 8,344 wounded. The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read also: Man killed and woman wounded in enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone hit a branch of the Kramatorsk gas supply and gas distribution department of JSC Donetskoblgaz.

