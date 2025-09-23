Mohamed Ramadan And Lara Trump Join Forces For New Global Single And Miami Music Video

FCLG Founder and Executive Producer L.J. Fino

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, one of the Arab world's most influential performers, and American recording artist Lara Trump today announced an upcoming international collaboration. The pair will release a new single accompanied by a music video filmed in Miami during the second week of September.The partnership underscores the growing role of music as a global cultural bridge, blending Ramadan's Arab-African roots with Trump's pop and inspirational style.“I'm very excited about this collaboration and happy that she's a fan of mine and loves my song 'Habibi,'” said Ramadan.“Music is a universal language, and I believe this project will show the world what can happen when two artists from different cultures come together to create something powerful.”L.J. Fino First Class Label Group Founder added:“Working with Mohamed Ramadan is an honor. His energy, his connection to his fans, and his pride in Arab-African music are inspiring. This is about more than just a song - it's about showing that music can bring people together, no matter where they come from.”First Class Label Group Executive Raphew Reed Jr., also commented:“This project is more than a single - it's a statement. Bringing together an Arab superstar like Mohamed Ramadan with Lara Trump, who has already achieved Billboard chart success and global collaborations, shows how our label is committed to building bridges and delivering music that resonates worldwide.”Lara Trump's Chart Success:- In October 2023, Lara Trump scored her first Billboard Top 10 hit when her cover of Tom Petty's“I Won't Back Down” debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart.- In February 2025, she released“No Days Off (feat. French Montana),” further cementing her rise in the music industry and demonstrating her ability to collaborate with internationally recognized artists.About Mohamed Ramadan:Mohamed Ramadan is an Egyptian actor, singer, and performer known for fusing Arab-African rhythms with modern sounds. With billions of views across YouTube and streaming platforms, and chart-topping singles such as“Number One” and“Ya Habibi,” Ramadan has become a cultural icon throughout the Middle East.About Lara TrumpLara Trump is an American media personality and recording artist. She achieved her first Billboard Top 10 in 2023 and continues to build her profile in music with original works and collaborations, including her 2025 single with French Montana. Her blend of inspirational themes and mainstream pop positions her as a fresh voice in international entertainment.Release TimingThe single and video are expected to be released worldwide in Fall 2025 across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Anghami.

