Opting Out Of 'Kalki AD 2898' Was A Hit Or A Miss For Deepika Padukone? Find Out
Confirming her exit from the drama, makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, claimed that the film requires a lot of commitment, hinting at Deepika's growing demand, which allegedly reflected on her lack of commitment.
Taking to their X (Previously called Twitter) account, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works (sic)."
Hitting back, Deepika shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle saying that, "People you work with matter more than the success of a film".
Revealing that she has commenced the shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's "King", Deepika wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together? (sic)"
Deepika was seen as SUM-80, alias Sumathi: A pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. She enjoyed a prominent role in the movie, with a massive screen time.
On the other hand, reports suggest that her role in "King" holds a little less significance compared to that in Kalki.
The Siddharth Anand directorial shares the compelling story of a powerful don (Shah Rukh Khan) mentoring his daughter (Suhana Khan) in a dangerous world.
