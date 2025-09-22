Portugal Announces Recognition of Palestinian State
(MENAFN) Portugal has officially recognized the state of Palestine, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced Sunday at the country’s Permanent Mission in New York, according to a Portuguese broadcaster. This move follows a decision by Portugal’s Council of Ministers on September 18, after extensive consultations involving the president and the majority of parliamentary parties.
Rangel also emphasized the urgent need for all hostages to be freed, an immediate halt to hostilities, and the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has voiced his full backing of the government’s decision to recognize Palestine. Portugal’s announcement comes shortly after the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia similarly extended official recognition to Palestine ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly.
In parallel, France, Luxembourg, and Malta have declared plans to recognize Palestine during the General Assembly next week, signaling a growing wave of international support.
