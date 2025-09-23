1 Lakh Cow Dung Lamps Deck Up Kashi For Dev Deepawali

Representational Photo

Lucknow- More than 10 lakh lamps are set to light up the crescent-shaped ghats of Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, including one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung, adding both a traditional and sustainable feel to the spectacle, officials said on Monday.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness the event, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

With more than 10.10 lakh lamps – designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools – the holy city will shine brighter than ever, it added.

The ghats are being decked up with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives, ensuring that Kashi offers an unforgettable blend of divinity and grandeur to the visitors, the statement said.

A four-day cultural extravaganza – Ganga Mahotsav – will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4 to ring in Dev Deepawali, where local artistes will showcase their talent.