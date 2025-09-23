Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Warheads Of Two Russian Drones Neutralized In Chernihiv Region

Warheads Of Two Russian Drones Neutralized In Chernihiv Region


2025-09-23 12:05:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region

The police received information that a downed unmanned combat aerial vehicle had been found in a field near one of the settlements in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Its warhead did not blow up, so specialists destroyed it by detonation, observing all safety precautions.

A similar report came from the Koriukivka district of the region. Police officers neutralized another Russian drone there.

Read also: Woman killed in Kherson due to artillery shelling

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 20, sappers seized an explosive device in the protected area of Khortytsia Island

Photo: National Police

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110097253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search