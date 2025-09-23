Warheads Of Two Russian Drones Neutralized In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region

The police received information that a downed unmanned combat aerial vehicle had been found in a field near one of the settlements in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Its warhead did not blow up, so specialists destroyed it by detonation, observing all safety precautions.

A similar report came from the Koriukivka district of the region. Police officers neutralized another Russian drone there.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 20, sappers seized an explosive device in the protected area of Khortytsia Island

Photo: National Police