Warheads Of Two Russian Drones Neutralized In Chernihiv Region
The police received information that a downed unmanned combat aerial vehicle had been found in a field near one of the settlements in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Its warhead did not blow up, so specialists destroyed it by detonation, observing all safety precautions.
A similar report came from the Koriukivka district of the region. Police officers neutralized another Russian drone there.Read also: Woman killed in Kherson due to artillery shelling
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 20, sappers seized an explosive device in the protected area of Khortytsia Island
Photo: National Police
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment