911 Home Services Launches Humane Botanical Pest Control Solution In Galveston County Area

Eco-Friendly Rodent & Wildlife"Barrier" Service Repels Pests Without Harm, Providing Long-Lasting Protection Galveston County, TX – 911 Home Services LLC, a leader in eco-friendly pest control, today announced the launch of a new botanical rodent and wildlife control service available to homeowners and businesses across League City, Webster and all Galveston County areas. This all-natural treatment repels rats, mice, and other wildlife from structures instead of harming them, offering a more humane alternative to traditional methods like snap traps, one-way door excluders, or trap-and-release approaches. With this new service – a first of its kind in the region – 911 Home Services aims to get pests out and keep them out in a family- and pet-friendly way, while also reducing the use of harsh chemicals in pest control. Launched as a gentler,"no-kill" pest control option, the botanical treatment uses patented plant-based products and multi-sensory technology to drive rodents and nuisance wildlife out of homes or commercial buildings.

“Rats, mice and wildlife can be a serious problem – they spread disease, damage property, and contaminate food,” says Michael Sexton, President of 911 Home Services LLC.“But you don't need poisons or lethal traps to protect your home. Our approach causes these pests to flee on their own, so you're not left with any mess or awful odors from carcasses.” Unlike conventional extermination, which often requires dealing with dead rodents or manually relocating trapped animals, this botanical approach naturally flushes out the pests and prevents them from returning, with minimal stress for both residents and the animals. How the Botanical“Barrier” Plan Works: The Rodent & Wildlife Barrier service begins with a thorough inspection of the property and an initial treatment setup. Specially formulated botanical repellents are applied in key areas, prompting rodents to evacuate within 24–72 hours. In many cases, technicians will schedule one or more follow-up visits to monitor activity and reapply the treatment as needed, ensuring the intruders stay gone for good. For ongoing protection, customers can subscribe to a maintenance plan (the Platinum Plan) that keeps a continuous barrier in place around the property. The Platinum Plan also includes a preventative perimeter treatment to deter or eliminate common crawling insects such as roaches, ants, and spiders as an added benefit. (Specialized pests like termites or snakes may still require dedicated services beyond this plan.) Key Highlights of the New Botanical Treatment Include:



Rapid Eviction: Drives rodents out of infested areas within 24–72 hours of treatment.

Long-Lasting Protection: Repellent effects persist for up to 8 weeks per application, providing a durable barrier against re-infestation.

No Carcass Cleanup: Pests are repelled alive – no dead rodents left behind in walls or attics, eliminating the risk of foul odors or decay.

Patented Plant-Based Formula: Utilizes patented botanical products and processes derived from natural ingredients, safe for indoor and outdoor use.

Multi-Sensory Deterrent: Employs a multi-sensory technology that targets rodents' smell and taste to effectively drive them away from treated areas.

Pheromone Disruption: Breaks pest communication networks by disrupting pheromone trails, making it harder for new rodents to follow paths into the structure.

Versatile Application: Available in multiple formulations (sprays, granules, etc.) to apply in attics, crawl spaces, wall voids, or around building perimeters as needed.

Safe for Sensitive Environments: Non-toxic solution that may be used in sensitive accounts – ideal for homes with children or pets, and in schools, hospitals, or food businesses where harsh chemicals are a concern. Compliments Existing Protocols: Can be used alongside traditional pest control measures and exclusion techniques, enhancing overall effectiveness without interference.

“We're extremely excited to bring this humane pest control option to the Galveston County communities,” said Michael Sexton, President of 911 Home Services LLC.“Homeowners are increasingly looking for safer, greener alternatives. Our new botanical plan not only clears out rodents and wildlife quickly, but also keeps them from coming back – all without resorting to poisons or inhumane traps. It's a game-changer for families who want to protect their property while also protecting the environment.” This new service rollout is part of 911 Home Services' broader commitment to reduce the use of harsh chemicals in all its pest management offerings. The company plans to introduce similar plant-based treatments for common insect pests in the near future, further expanding its eco-friendly approach to pest control. By steering toward botanical solutions, 911 Home Services aims to make pest management not only effective, but also safer for people, pets, and local wildlife. Residents and businesses in Galveston Island, League City, and the entire Galveston County area can now take advantage of this innovative pest control service. For more information or to schedule a service appointment, visit 911HomeServices or call (409) 433-9055. 911 Home Services is ready to help clients evict unwelcome critters and keep them out – the humane way.

About 911 Home Services LLC

911 Home Services LLC is a leading provider of eco-friendly pest control solutions, specializing in humane honey bee removal and green rodent & wildlife management. Led by owner and president Michael Sexton (known as“Da Beeman” for his bee expertise), the company brings over 30 years of experience in sustainable pest management. 911 Home Services is committed to protecting homes, businesses, and the environment through innovative non-toxic treatments that safeguard health and property. The company operates multiple service divisions – including 911 Honey Bee Removal and 911 Pest Patrol – and is dedicated to using safe, effective, and humane methods to resolve pest issues.