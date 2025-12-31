OP: In 2025, President Focuses Work With Partners On Achieving Dignified Peace For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky made about 60 visits abroad, received almost 100 heads of foreign states and governments in Ukraine, held 20 international video calls, over 230 telephone conversations with leaders of states, governments, international organizations, and spiritual leaders, and participated in nearly 150 events in Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, one of the main priorities of the President's diplomatic activity is working with the American team to develop a 20-point peace plan and documents on guarantees for Ukraine's security and prosperity. At the end of the year, the work of the Ukrainian and American teams resulted in a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States on December 29 in Florida, at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results. Some of the documents have already been fully agreed upon, while others are in the final stages. In addition, the leaders agreed on the sequence of further actions. The President of the United States noted that the teams are close to ending the war and will continue to work in working groups.

“We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects,” Zelensky emphasized.

This year, Volodymyr Zelensky also focused on securing financial support for Ukraine for the coming years, strengthening military assistance, particularly air defense, scaling up drone production, developing joint defense industries, attracting additional contributions and countries to the PURL program, and implementing the SAFE instrument.

As noted by the press service, thanks to the successful work of the President and his team, 24 countries have joined the PURL program, which was initiated in August this year by NATO and the United States for the direct participation of partner countries in supporting Ukraine, including 22 NATO members and two Alliance partners: Australia and New Zealand. The total amount of funds declared for the PURL program is USD 4.3 billion. Eight packages have already been formed, and the ninth and tenth are being filled.

In addition, at the end of December, the Italian government approved a decree allocating aid packages to Ukraine for 2026. During the 32nd Ramstein meeting in December, partners announced new commitments to support Ukrainian aviation, air defense, UAVs, electronic warfare, and artillery shells, and within the framework of the“Czech initiative” for 2026 alone, more than 600,000 euros have been allocated for this purpose, amounting to 1.45 billion euros.

It is also noted that in 2025, the Head of State worked actively with partners to open export offices for the sale and joint production of Ukrainian weapons.

Thanks to the work of the Head of State and his team, this year Ukraine received additional Patriot, NASAMS, and SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and guided aerial bombs.

One of the main results of strengthening air defense is a new and largest agreement for Ukrainian combat aviation. In October, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden signed the first document paving the way for Ukraine to receive Gripen aircraft – a letter of intent between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Sweden on cooperation in the development of air capabilities. Ukraine expects to receive up to 150 such fighters, with the first ones due to arrive next year. And in November, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation. This agreement will enable Ukraine to purchase 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035.

According to the press service, the key result of December and, at the same time, an important result of the whole year was the European Council's decision on December 19 to allocate EUR 90 billion in financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027. Ukraine will repay these funds only when it receives reparations from Russia. The head of state separately noted that Russian assets remain frozen.

"Russia's assets must be used to protect against Russian aggression and rebuild what has been destroyed, specifically destroyed, by Russian attacks. This is ethical. This is fair. And this is legitimate – confirmed by the assessment of numerous experts," the press service quotes Zelensky as saying.

It is noted that the President paid particular attention to increasing pressure on Russia. This year, Volodymyr Zelensky signed 61 decrees enacting the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against 2,021 individuals and 1,745 legal entities.

In 2025, partners also took strong sanctions measures, always taking Ukraine's proposals into account. The United States imposed tough sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The American sanctions hit those parts of the industry that account for about 55% of Russian oil production. This significantly reduced Russia's revenues and its ability to finance its military machine.

A broad coalition of international partners-the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Canada, and others-has implemented and strengthened sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet. This year alone, the European Union has imposed four packages of sanctions, and a new, 20th package of sanctions is currently being prepared.

In addition, in 2025, Ukraine synchronized 14 packages of sanctions from its partners: two packages each from the United States and the United Kingdom, eight from the European Union, and one each from Canada and Japan.

The press service also reported that, in total, the Head of State made 59 visits to 25 countries during the year.

In addition, during the year, the President received 99 heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and representatives of international organizations in Ukraine.

The Head of State was in constant contact with partners, provided information on the diplomatic situation, and coordinated joint follow-up steps not only during personal meetings but also during telephone conversations, of which he had more than 230 during the year.

The Office of the President also emphasized that the main priority in the Head of State's domestic political activities is to show proper and constant gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers. Over the course of the year, the President honored representatives of various branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Zelensky has repeatedly presented defenders with the highest state awards – the Order of the Golden Star to Heroes of Ukraine and the families of fallen heroes. This year also saw the continuation of the tradition of presenting certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and the families of soldiers who were posthumously awarded this title.

The head of state made 25 working trips across Ukraine: four to Kyiv region, three each to Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, two each to Sumy and Odesa regions, as well as to Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Rivne, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions. The focus was on the security situation, especially in the frontline regions. Meetings were held in the regions with military personnel defending Ukraine, wounded soldiers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, veterans, and medical professionals. Much attention was paid to issues of socio-economic development, support for manufacturers and entrepreneurs, and the functioning and adaptation of medical and educational infrastructure to new conditions.

In 2025, the President took part in the International Defense Industry Forum, met with employees of Ukraine's defense industry, visited a company that manufactures interceptor drones, and spoke with employees of a company that manufactures electronics for Ukrainian weapons.

The press service also assured that despite the Christmas and New Year holidays, diplomatic work continues. The President is in constant contact with partners, and Ukraine's negotiating team is also working without pause. A meeting of European national security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing is scheduled for January 3, and a meeting of leaders will take place in France on January 6.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, after a report by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement with the national security advisers of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries on a meeting in Kyiv on January 3.

Photo: OP