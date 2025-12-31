Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unity Of The People And The Government Has Been A Key Contributor To Our Successes - President Ilham Aliyev

Unity Of The People And The Government Has Been A Key Contributor To Our Successes - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-12-31 07:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. This year has been another successful year for our country and our people. The people of Azerbaijan have lived in peace, security, and tranquility, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“The unity of the people and the government has been a key contributor to our successes. I am sure that the upcoming year of 2026 will also be successful for our country and that, as always, all the tasks ahead of us will be successfully implemented,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN31122025000187011040ID1110544461



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search