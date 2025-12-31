World Media Spotlights Qatar's New Year Grandeur At Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Lusail, Qatar: A spectacular display of pyrotechnics and synchronised drone technology illuminated the skyline over Lusail Boulevard at midnight on Thursday, as Qatar formally ushered in the year 2026.

The celebration, which drew tens of thousands of residents and international visitors, has garnered widespread attention from major global media outlets, including the BBC, the New York Post, The Sun, and CNBC-TV18.

The boulevard, a flagship of Qatar's modern urban development, served as the epicenter for the nation's festivities.

International media coverage highlighted the sheer scale of the event. BBC showed the boulevard's transformation into a vibrant pedestrian zone featuring live stage performances in a segment highlighting celebrations from around the world.

Meanwhile, the New York Post, The Sun, and CNBC-TV18 dedicated entire livestreams that showcased the visual splendor of the midnight countdown, and the family-centric atmosphere that has become a hallmark of Qatar's public celebrations.

Local authorities implemented a comprehensive transportation plan to manage the influx of spectators, utilising the Doha Metro's Lusail QNB Station and dedicated shuttle services.