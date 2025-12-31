Today Azerbaijan Is Treated With Great Respect In The World - President Ilham Aliyev

"It is no coincidence that leading international actors are proposing various forms of cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our foreign policy is multifaceted, and we are successfully pursuing it in many directions," President Ilham Aliyev said.

