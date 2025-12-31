Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today Azerbaijan Is Treated With Great Respect In The World - President Ilham Aliyev

2025-12-31 07:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"It is no coincidence that leading international actors are proposing various forms of cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our foreign policy is multifaceted, and we are successfully pursuing it in many directions," President Ilham Aliyev said.

