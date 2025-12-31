Festive Fireworks Display Takes Place In Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The festive atmosphere that reigned under the open skies of their native land evoked feelings of pride and joy among the residents.
Complete public order and safety were ensured during the event.
The celebration of the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis in liberated Khankendi is considered a symbol of the strength of the Azerbaijani state, the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people, and the eternal sovereignty of these lands.
