Expert Says Russia Long Uses Word“Peace” To Justify Aggression, Poles Understand This

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Polish expert and former Polish ambassador to Ukraine Jan Piekło.

The expert stressed that it must be acknowledged that Russian agents are trying, with varying degrees of success, to build support in Poland for initiatives under the slogans“no to war” or“yes to peace.”

"These initiatives do not enjoy enormous support. Apart from the loyal supporters of the Confederation of the Polish Crown [a right-wing political force], no one takes them seriously. Also, no one considers this political force to be an important political partner on the Polish political scene," Piekło emphasized.

At the same time, the expert advises paying more attention to who is spreading messages that are intended to increase tension in Polish-Ukrainian relations and where they are coming from.

“It is obvious that they come from, unfortunately, numerous pro-Russian organizations that are either influenced by Russian propaganda or are directly part of Russian intelligence,” the former Polish ambassador to Ukraine emphasized.

He expressed the opinion that the intensification of such initiatives, such as Sunday's demonstration in Warsaw, is taking place against the backdrop of a certain fatigue with the topic of Ukraine in Polish society.

“We, Poles and Ukrainians, must work together to overcome this. I hope that this topic will be raised during possible talks between Presidents Nawrocki and Zelensky at the UN forum in New York,” the expert stressed.

Piekło also noted that such initiatives in Poland are supported by both the far right and the far left, pointing out that former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller has also been actively involved.

According to the former Polish ambassador to Ukraine, Poles are very cautious about calls for peace coming from Russia, remembering the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and what Soviet Russia did to Poland as a result.

"This is a typical move that is being exploited today by Putin and Xi Jinping, who talk about a new peaceful world order to replace the one that currently exists. On September 17, 1939, the Russians also crossed the Polish border ostensibly for peace, not war," Piekło emphasized, noting that Poles remember this very well.

Zelensky after talks with Rutte: Ukraine informs partners of urgent need for air defense systems and missiles

“Therefore, we must be careful about the word 'peace' being used to justify aggression and aggression being carried out 'for the sake of peace,'” the expert stated.

As is known, pro-Russian forces, in particular the Confederation of the Polish Crown party, which has an openly pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian orientation, held a demonstration in Warsaw on Sunday under the slogans“yes to peace” and“no to war.”

Photo: Katarzyna Pierzchała