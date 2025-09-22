INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: JSPR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Jasper's business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; and (iv) accordingly, Jasper's business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab's clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated.

If you purchased shares of Jasper between November 30, 2023 and July 3, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 18, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...