2Nd Digital Music Annual Ceremony Kicks Off In Xiamen

A performance at the 2nd Digital Music Annual Ceremony.

The Digital Music Annual Ceremony is a key component of China's Digital Music Industry Conference. Last year, the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association established the first Digital Music Annual Ceremony. This yearly event serves both as a gathering of elite professionals in the digital music industry and as a barometer of current music trends.

A total of 1,346 songs and 212 digital albums released between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025 underwent preliminary and secondary reviews, resulting in 90 shortlisted works across 13 categories. An expert jury conducted rigorous evaluations based on various dimensions such as creative quality, innovation, and market performance, ultimately determining the final list of honorees for the "2024-2025 Digital Music Annual Awards".

This year's ceremony established 15 Annual Honors categories, including Digital Song of the Year, Film and Television Song of the Year, and Variety Show Song of the Year.

The event unveiled the representative award-winning musicians and outstanding digital music works of the year. The live presentations offered the audience a dazzling, star-studded, and fashion-forward digital music cultural feast, bringing together both classic hits and dynamic performances.

Kazakh singer Katerina-Kelly introduced herself in fluent Chinese at the event and performed the classic Cantonese song Xi Huan Ni (Like You) to express her affection for Xiamen.

Furthermore, in line with its commitment to promoting new talents and original works, this year's ceremony also invited, for the first time, several high-profile established singers to debut their latest works on stage.

