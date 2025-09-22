Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Murad Muradov Attends NATO Parliamentary Assembly Seminar In Yerevan

Murad Muradov Attends NATO Parliamentary Assembly Seminar In Yerevan


2025-09-22 06:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Murad Muradov, Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center, has traveled to Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the 108th Rose-Roth Seminar of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Center on its Facebook account.

The post reads that during the event, Murad Muradov is expected to take part in a discussion panel focusing on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process and broader regional dynamics.

Muradov's participation highlights the growing importance of dialogue platforms in addressing security, stability, and cooperation issues in the South Caucasus.

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110093004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search