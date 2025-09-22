More Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Aghdara Under Great Return Program (PHOTO)........
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The next group of former IDPs, who departed from Tartar city, has reached Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
At this stage, 29 families, including a total of 115 people, have reached their ancestral homeland in the village.
Later, the families will be presented with the keys to their new homes.
