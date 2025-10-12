Freelance Work In UAE: New Startup Hyring Aims To Rival Upwork

A new hiring platform, which promises to rival Upwork, has been launched in the UAE for recruiters and elite freelancers.

The Dubai-based Hyring AI Limited platform is built to connect companies with elite freelance recruiters worldwide.

“Hyring connects companies directly with freelance recruiters. So it's little bit like an Upwork style application, but specifically tailored for independent recruiters, growing companies, and startups as they would use it if they're growing in a specific area and location. They can directly connect with a recruiter who has a niche network in that specific area,” said Nick Phipps, CEO of Hyring AI Limited.

Upwork is a global online platform that connects businesses and clients with independent professionals and freelancers for remote work on projects ranging from content writing and web design to consultation.

Explaining Hyring AI with an example, Phipps said,“If you're looking for AI staff for your startup, and they would connect with a recruiter on the app who has experience with AI. It's a very intuitive app and very user-friendly. You put in your details of what you're looking for as a client, and then you'd be matched with individuals. You can choose the right candidate that you're looking for.”

Through the app, the recruiter can connect directly with the selected candidate with one click and start chatting to take the case forward, said the CEO of Hyring, which is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Hyring is currently taking part in the Expand North Star exhibition taking place at Dubai Harbour, under the umbrella of Gitex Global 2025. It has been fully funded at the seed stage, and the first version of the app was launched a week ago. It was also exhibited in the Leap exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

He assured that all of the Hyring's recruiters go through a very strict vetting process.

“So typically, they will have at least five years of experience as a recruiter, but have worked with lots of different brands,” he said.

“The platform is most suited to startups and scale-ups because they don't have their own internal recruiting team and don't have the budget to use on an expensive recruitment agency, so they can match directly with an independent recruiter. It'll be cheaper, but they'll be getting probably a better quality service as well.”

“There is no fee for applicants. For recruiters to download and register with the app, it's free,” he said, adding that the initial response is amazing as hundreds of recruiters are applying to be on the app.

“We've opened it for phase one of our recruiters. We're working with lots of companies that are exhibiting here at Expand North Star, such as fintechs, proptechs, and companies that are that are going through significant growth and need to bring in talent,” he added.