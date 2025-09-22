AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test - Comprehensive Enterprise Cybersecurity Audit

AV-Comparatives Airport Cybersecurity

Logo AV-Comparatives

Certified: Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, VIPRE, 2 vendors failed certification

- Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives , the leading independent cybersecurity testing lab, today announced the results of its 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR ) Test , delivering enterprises, analysts, and industry stakeholders the most comprehensive evaluation of enterprise-grade EPR/EDR solutions available on the market.The annual EPR-Test is recognised as the most demanding assessment in cybersecurity. The 2025 edition included 50 advanced attack scenarios based on real-world APT techniques and mapped to the MITRE ATT&CKframework. Products were evaluated not only on their ability to prevent, detect, and respond, but also on operational impact, accuracy costs, and the financial implications of breaches. This unique holistic approach ensures that enterprises gain a realistic understanding of both the security effectiveness and cost-efficiency of each solution.The publication of this year's EPR Test comes at a time when cyber-attacks are disrupting critical infrastructure worldwide, including ongoing incidents at major airports, as London Heathrow. The impact, linked to Collins Aerospace systems, is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can only be mitigated through manual operations-highlighting the need for resilient prevention and response solutions.Certified EPR Solutions 2025The following vendors earned AV-Comparatives' prestigious EPR Certification 2025, proving their ability to deliver protection and response at the highest level:.Bitdefender.Check Point.CrowdStrike.Elastic.ESET.Fortinet.G Data.Kaspersky.Palo Alto Networks.VIPREThese leading vendors have demonstrated excellence in prevention, detection, and response capabilities under the most challenging and realistic conditions. Two vendors failed certification.Raising the Standard for Enterprise Security TestingUnlike other industry evaluations, AV-Comparatives' EPR-Test offers comparative benchmarking across multiple vendors, larger scope, and more sophisticated analysis. This includes realistic cost modelling and operational impact assessment - elements crucial for enterprises when selecting solutions. By combining technical depth with comparative insights, AV-Comparatives delivers a uniquely actionable resource for CISOs, IT leaders, and security analysts at organisations worldwide.“Enterprises need security solutions that deliver strong prevention while also enabling effective response to complex threats. With our EPR-Test, we combine technical effectiveness with operational and financial considerations, giving organizations a clear view of which products are ready to meet today's real-world challenges. The vendors certified in 2025 have proven their ability to protect enterprises at the highest level.“, commented Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-Comparatives.In times of uncertainty, AV-Comparatives provides transparency to the cybersecurity market and assumes responsibility for delivering independent, fact-based insights. The organization takes pride in the fact that its rigorous testing contributes to establishing industry benchmarks and informs decision-making processes worldwide.Download the Full ReportThe complete EPR 2025 Comparative Report, including detailed vendor results and methodology, is available here:Download Full Report (PDF):For media enquiries, please contact AV-Comparatives at: ...Meet AV-Comparatives at Gartner Security & Risk Management SummitAV-Comparatives will showcase its enterprise-focused testing at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, 22–24 October 2025. Attendees are invited to meet AV-Comparatives' experts and explore the latest insights from the EPR 2025 report.

Peter Stelzhammer

AV-Comparatives

+43 512 287788

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.