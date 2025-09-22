Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Monday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened Monday at 11,533.23 points, marking a strong rise of 2.11%, or 238.75 points, as investor optimism continued to build. This comes off the back of Friday’s performance, where the index closed up 2.23%, reaching 11,294.48 points with a robust daily transaction volume of 171.4 billion Turkish liras (approximately $4.14 billion).
As of 10:20 AM local time (0720 GMT), exchange rates showed significant shifts in the currency market. The Turkish lira stood at 41.3720 to the US dollar, 48.6320 to the euro, and 55.7905 to the British pound, reflecting ongoing volatility in global exchange rates.
In commodities, gold prices remained strong, with an ounce priced at $3,711.90. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at $66.50 per barrel, as the global energy market continued to stabilize.
These movements come as Türkiye's financial markets remain highly sensitive to international trends, particularly currency fluctuations and commodity prices, which have been influencing investor sentiment throughout the year.
