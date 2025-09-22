Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mali On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Monday to the Interim President of Mali, Assimi Goita, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished further success and development to the leader and the people of Mali. (end)

