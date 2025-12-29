Legends 90 League Season 4 Launched In Dubai With Cricket Stars

Building on the success of its first three seasons, the Legends 90 League (L90) unveiled Season 4 at a grand launch ceremony held on Monday at Shangri-La Dubai. The launch event was attended by renowned international cricket stars Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy, and James Vince, along with league officials, team representatives, partners, and members of the media, according to a release from L90.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official team jerseys and the Legends 90 League Season 4 trophy, symbolising the league's growing stature and its continued commitment to delivering world-class cricketing entertainment to fans across the globe.

Player Perspectives on the League

Sharing his thoughts at the launch, former Indian spinner and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh said, "The Legends 90 League has carved out a unique space in world cricket by bringing together iconic players in an exciting and innovative format. It's encouraging to see how the league has grown over the years, and Season 4 promises to be even bigger and better for fans."

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy highlighted the competitive appeal of the format, saying, "What makes Legends 90 League special is the intensity packed into a short format. The 90-ball concept keeps the game fast, aggressive and entertaining, while still allowing experienced players to showcase their skills at the highest level."

Echoing similar sentiments, England batter James Vince added, "This league strikes a great balance between nostalgia and modern cricket. Fans get to see legendary names alongside current stars, and the energy around Legends 90 League is something truly exciting."

Over the past three seasons, the Legends 90 League has featured some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Chris Gayle, captivating audiences with high-quality performances and competitive matches.

League's Vision and Future

Speaking on the occasion, Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legends 90 League, said, "Over the last three seasons, our focus has been on building a credible, competitive, and fan-first cricketing property. Legends 90 League was conceived to celebrate the game's legacy while presenting it in a modern, high-energy format. Season 4 marks an important step in that journey as we continue to strengthen the league's on-field quality, global appeal, and long-term vision."

The fourth season of the Legends 90 League is scheduled to be played in March 2026. (ANI)

