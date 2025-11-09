Robert Kiyosaki Reveals He's Investing In Bitcoin At $250K & Gold At $27K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki remains steadfast in his bullish outlook on cryptocurrencies and tangible assets, citing geopolitical and economic uncertainties as catalysts for his investment strategy. Despite looming fears of an impending market downturn, Kiyosaki is aggressively acquiring gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum - assets he considers“real money” - positioning himself for potential market volatility.



On-chain metrics and external analysts suggest a potential rebound for Bitcoin, indicating positive market sentiment. Expert insights point to increasing US debt and Federal Reserve policies as driving factors for a future Bitcoin rally.

Author and investor Robert Kiyosaki, famous for“Rich Dad Poor Dad,” continues to advocate for investments in hard assets amidst growing economic uncertainty. In a recent post on social media, he warned of an impending economic downturn, emphasizing his strategy of buying gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to hedge against potential market turbulence.

He announced ambitious targets: gold at $27,000, silver at $100, and Bitcoin at $250,000 by 2026. Kiyosaki cited economist Jim Rickards for his gold forecast, while his Bitcoin outlook is rooted in its potential as a hedge against inflation and Fed policies that he criticizes as“fake money.”

Kiyosaki remains bullish on Bitcoin, Ether, gold and silver. Source: Robert Kiyosaki

Beyond precious metals and cryptocurrencies, Kiyosaki has also expressed enthusiasm for Ethereum, inspired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He sees ETH as a vital blockchain for powering stablecoins and a significant player in future global finance. His conviction is based on economic principles like Gresham's Law, which suggests that bad money drives out good, and Metcalfe's Law, which links network value to user base growth.

Meanwhile, on-chain data supports a potential bullish reversal for Bitcoin. Market analytics platform Crypto Crib observed the Bitcoin Market Value by Realized Value (MVRV) ratio returning to 1.8 - a level historically associated with 30–50% rebounds in the Bitcoin price.

Analyst Crypto Crib sees a rebound incoming. Source: Crypto Crib

Analysts also point to rising U.S. debt levels and Federal Reserve policies as catalysts for Bitcoin's next rally. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes noted that the Fed may implement"stealth QE" by expanding its balance sheet through the Standing Repo Facility - a move that could inject liquidity into the financial system without formally announcing quantitative easing measures. This is seen as a favorable catalyst for asset prices, particularly Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Overall, market signals and expert predictions suggest that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may soon enter a new bullish phase, driven by macroeconomic factors and institutional interest, reinforcing their role as hedge assets amid ongoing economic challenges.

