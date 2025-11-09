403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
YouTube removes hundreds of videos of genocide by Israel in Gaza
(MENAFN) YouTube has reportedly deleted over 700 videos that documented alleged human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank, according to media reports. The removals targeted content ranging from eyewitness testimonies and investigative reports to humanitarian footage.
Accounts belonging to well-known Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, were also reportedly suspended.
The deleted material included investigations into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, footage of home demolitions in the West Bank, and a documentary featuring mothers who survived attacks in Gaza.
Reports describe the move as part of a wider effort allegedly supported by the US to limit documentation of purported Israeli war crimes. The same Palestinian groups had faced US sanctions in September for submitting evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding Israeli officials. In 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
A YouTube spokesperson stated that the platform’s parent company, Google, “is committed to compliance with applicable sanctions.” Critics note that Washington’s influence on tech companies has been controversial, citing cases during the Biden administration in which federal agencies were accused of pressuring platforms to suppress certain content under the guise of combating misinformation.
The removals coincide with continued US military and diplomatic support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict, including arms deliveries and repeated blocking of UN resolutions calling for ceasefires or condemning civilian casualties. Observers argue that these actions have shielded Israel from international accountability and complicated efforts to resolve the violence.
Accounts belonging to well-known Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, were also reportedly suspended.
The deleted material included investigations into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, footage of home demolitions in the West Bank, and a documentary featuring mothers who survived attacks in Gaza.
Reports describe the move as part of a wider effort allegedly supported by the US to limit documentation of purported Israeli war crimes. The same Palestinian groups had faced US sanctions in September for submitting evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding Israeli officials. In 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
A YouTube spokesperson stated that the platform’s parent company, Google, “is committed to compliance with applicable sanctions.” Critics note that Washington’s influence on tech companies has been controversial, citing cases during the Biden administration in which federal agencies were accused of pressuring platforms to suppress certain content under the guise of combating misinformation.
The removals coincide with continued US military and diplomatic support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict, including arms deliveries and repeated blocking of UN resolutions calling for ceasefires or condemning civilian casualties. Observers argue that these actions have shielded Israel from international accountability and complicated efforts to resolve the violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment