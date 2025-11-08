Lendlease REIT Acquires Majority Stake In Paya Lebar Mall

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT, a real estate investment trust listed in Singapore, has secured a major acquisition, purchasing a 70% stake in Singapore's Paya Lebar Quarter mall. The deal, valued at $679 million, sees the Singapore-listed trust take ownership of a significant portion of the property from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The acquisition comprises 70% of the total issued units in the PLQM Trust, which owns nearly the entire stake in the property. The transaction, which includes a share purchase agreement with ADIA, will significantly bolster Lendlease REIT's suburban retail presence in Singapore. The specific financial details surrounding the sale have not been disclosed. However, the deal marks a strategic shift for the trust as it aims to expand its footprint in the city-state's increasingly important retail sector.

Following the completion of the transaction, Lendlease REIT's total asset value will rise to an impressive $3.9 billion Singapore dollars. This substantial increase in assets underscores the company's growing influence in the commercial real estate market in the region, particularly in retail developments.

The Paya Lebar Quarter is a mixed-use development located in one of Singapore's prime suburban areas. It includes a retail mall, office spaces, and residential properties. The mall component, in particular, is seen as a key asset in Lendlease REIT's portfolio, as the area around Paya Lebar has become increasingly developed with residential and commercial properties over the years. This acquisition aligns with the REIT's strategy of expanding its exposure to retail assets that benefit from ongoing urban development.

Managed by Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of Lendlease Corporation, Lendlease REIT focuses on owning and investing in real estate assets that provide long-term, stable returns. The acquisition of PLQ is expected to enhance the REIT's portfolio diversification and strengthen its position in the retail market, particularly in Singapore's suburban malls, which have been steadily growing in importance as shopping habits shift in the post-pandemic landscape.

The deal represents a notable shift in the retail real estate landscape, as it involves a major player in the commercial real estate sector acquiring a significant portion of a highly sought-after asset. Suburban malls have increasingly become focal points in many global cities, and Singapore is no exception. With more people seeking convenience in retail, particularly in the wake of global disruptions like the pandemic, suburban shopping centres have seen a resurgence in popularity. Lendlease REIT's decision to expand its presence in this market is expected to be a timely one, as demand for accessible, community-oriented retail spaces continues to rise.

Lendlease Corporation, an Australian multinational construction, property, and infrastructure company, has been a significant player in global real estate development for decades. The company's focus on creating sustainable and innovative spaces is evident in its projects around the world. Through Lendlease REIT, the company continues to broaden its reach, cementing its position as a key player in the Asia-Pacific commercial property market.

The acquisition of PLQ mall also reflects the growing importance of the Southeast Asian market for international investors. As Singapore continues to see significant growth in both its economy and infrastructure, the demand for prime retail spaces, especially those in well-connected suburban areas, is expected to rise. This acquisition positions Lendlease REIT well to capitalize on this upward trend, while also benefiting from the solid rental yields that suburban malls traditionally offer.

