403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz calls on rich nations to boost climate funding
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called on affluent industrialized countries to increase their contributions to the global fight against climate change, according to reports.
“We are at a crossroads,” Merz said at an international climate summit in Brazil. “All countries with the economic resources and high emissions—and we are among them—should contribute to international climate finance.”
He highlighted that Germany allocated over €6 billion ($7 billion) for climate initiatives last year and announced support for Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF). “We will contribute significantly to this initiative's success,” Merz said. “To achieve our climate goals, the tropical forest must be preserved while more private sector funding is mobilized. This can only succeed together with our partners in the Global South and North.”
Merz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to both national and EU climate targets, aiming for climate neutrality by 2045 in line with the Paris Agreement.
“We are relying on innovation and technology to address climate change successfully. Our economy is not the problem; our economy is the key to protecting our climate even better,” he added. “We are developing new economic sectors and business models. And here, too, we are relying on the innovative strength of our economy.”
The Belem Climate Summit, organized by Brazil, served as a high-level forum ahead of the COP30 climate conference scheduled for November 10–21.
“We are at a crossroads,” Merz said at an international climate summit in Brazil. “All countries with the economic resources and high emissions—and we are among them—should contribute to international climate finance.”
He highlighted that Germany allocated over €6 billion ($7 billion) for climate initiatives last year and announced support for Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF). “We will contribute significantly to this initiative's success,” Merz said. “To achieve our climate goals, the tropical forest must be preserved while more private sector funding is mobilized. This can only succeed together with our partners in the Global South and North.”
Merz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to both national and EU climate targets, aiming for climate neutrality by 2045 in line with the Paris Agreement.
“We are relying on innovation and technology to address climate change successfully. Our economy is not the problem; our economy is the key to protecting our climate even better,” he added. “We are developing new economic sectors and business models. And here, too, we are relying on the innovative strength of our economy.”
The Belem Climate Summit, organized by Brazil, served as a high-level forum ahead of the COP30 climate conference scheduled for November 10–21.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment