New Israeli Airline To Launch Flights To Azerbaijan Soon - Ambassador (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Arkia Israeli Airlines is set to start flying to Azerbaijan soon, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz told Trend .

“We hope to see an additional Israeli company Arkia flying to Azerbaijan in October,” he said, noting that those arriving on Israeli airlines are 100% tourists, whereas passengers flying with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also use it for transit purposes.

He also highlighted the latest investment figures, noting that in the first half of 2025 Israel ranked first in terms of investment volume from Azerbaijan, largely due to SOCAR's investment in the Tamar gas field.

“First of all, I was very happy to see the numbers. This is a show of the importance of the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. When we talk about relations, it's not only on the political level, but also on the economical level. It shows that both countries believe in the relationship, are willing to invest in the relationship, and that the future perspective of the relations is going to grow, going to expand, and going to bring more successful achievements to both parties,” said Krausz.

Talking about upcoming joint events and possible reciprocal visits, the ambassador said the two sides are working on it.

“I hope that by the end of the year we'll have more news to bring to your attention. We're working very hard on finding avenues of cooperation. First of all, we have the conference of the European rabbis here in November, which will bring a very big number of rabbis from Europe and other countries to Azerbaijan for the conference. I hope that we'll see representatives from Israel as well. We're working on additional visits of high delegates both to Azerbaijan and to Israel,” Krausz added.