Marija Taflaga
-
Senior Lecturer, School of Political Science and International Relations,
Australian National University
Marija Taflaga is a Senior Lecturer at the Australian National University. She researches Australian politics in comparative context. Her research examines political parties' relationship with parliament and the executive. Marija also undertakes research in Australian political history. Recently she has also began researching in the area of the career paths of political elites. She is co-host of the Democracy Sausage podcastExperience
-
–present
PhD Candidate, School of Political Science and International Relations, Australian National University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment