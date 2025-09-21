Marija Taflaga is a Senior Lecturer at the Australian National University. She researches Australian politics in comparative context. Her research examines political parties' relationship with parliament and the executive. Marija also undertakes research in Australian political history. Recently she has also began researching in the area of the career paths of political elites. She is co-host of the Democracy Sausage podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.