Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Kuwait Sign Mou To Bolster Diplomatic Capabilities, Regional Security


2025-09-21 07:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding to enhance joint cooperation in the areas of regional security and diplomatic capabilities.
Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, Ambassador Nasser Al-Subeih, told KUNA, following the signing ceremony, that this "MoU includes a framework for joint cooperation between the two sides, in the areas of training, research, and knowledge exchange, and focuses on cooperation on key issues including mediation, conflict resolution, women, peace, and security."
Al-Subeih noted that this agreement comes within the framework of joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the Arab region through cooperation in the exchange of expertise and knowledge to serve the common interests of both countries.
He added that the partnership between the Diplomatic Institute and the Cairo Center, which is affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will contribute to capacity building in the areas of peace, sustainable development, and conflict resolution.
He emphasized that this partnership reflects Kuwait's vision to build advanced diplomatic capabilities that keep pace with global issues.
Al-Subeih emphasized that this step will provide a framework for cooperation focused on key issues with the aim of promoting peaceful resolutions to disputes and integrating the role of women in peacebuilding processes through awareness-raising and training programs.
The signing ceremony, held at the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding, was attended by Kuwait Ambassador to Egypt, Ghanem Al-Ghanim, and the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)
