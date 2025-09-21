Zelensky Announces Meeting With Trump Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state noted that Ukraine is preparing for a very intense week of diplomacy.

"We can achieve a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that truly bring the end of the war closer. There will be the UN General Assembly week -- various events and meetings. Nearly 20 meetings with leaders from all over the world are already on the schedule -- with long-standing supporters of Ukraine as well as our new partners. The first meetings will take place tomorrow. We are also planning a meeting this week with the President of the United States of America," he said.

UNSC to hold high-level meeting on Russia's war against Ukraine on Tuesday

Zelensky also announced a global summit dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"It is important that this week adds determination to the world for strong actions -- without strength, peace will not prevail," he said.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9 under the presidency of Annalena Baerbock. The high-level week will run from September 23 to 29, bringing together around 100 presidents and more than 40 prime ministers. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.