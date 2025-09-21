Zelensky Announces Meeting With Trump Next Week
The head of state noted that Ukraine is preparing for a very intense week of diplomacy.
"We can achieve a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that truly bring the end of the war closer. There will be the UN General Assembly week -- various events and meetings. Nearly 20 meetings with leaders from all over the world are already on the schedule -- with long-standing supporters of Ukraine as well as our new partners. The first meetings will take place tomorrow. We are also planning a meeting this week with the President of the United States of America," he said.Read also: UNSC to hold high-level meeting on Russia's war against Ukraine on Tuesday
Zelensky also announced a global summit dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
"It is important that this week adds determination to the world for strong actions -- without strength, peace will not prevail," he said.
The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9 under the presidency of Annalena Baerbock. The high-level week will run from September 23 to 29, bringing together around 100 presidents and more than 40 prime ministers. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment