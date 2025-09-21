Elm Concludes Its Participation In Money 20/20 Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Elm, a leading digital solutions company, successfully completed its participation in the Money 20/20 Middle East Exhibition and Conference, held from September 15 to 17, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (Mulham). The company maintained a prominent presence at the event themed 'Where Money Meets Business,' standing out among key figures and decision-makers in the financial services sector.

During the exhibition, Elm finalized several key strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding. Notably, the company formalized its partnership with EJARI, aiming to digitize and securely streamline financial transactions in the real estate sector. Elm also signed an agreement with Bupa to facilitate financial operations and boost technological integration. Additionally, the company signed a strategic partnership agreement with fUtic, offering its Yakeen services for customer data verification. The entity also entered into a formal partnership with Hemmtk to build a secure and reliable financial system through its Dhamen solution.

Furthermore, Elm signed a framework agreement with Takamol for Business Solutions, which involves data sharing and the provision of integrated solutions to its clients. Additionally, the company's partnership with neoleap will facilitate the delivery of digital and technical vehicle-related solutions through the Mojaz platform, with support from Tabby to enhance digital payment flexibility and value for customers. Elm also formalized partnerships with Najm for Insurance Services Company to reinforce data exchange, as well as with Emkan Finance to accelerate digital transformation and expand the scope of digital services through Dhamen.

At the exhibition, Elm showcased its comprehensive financial ecosystem, highlighting key platforms and services such as Rabet Solutions and the innovative Dhamen service, which functions as a trusted intermediary to receive and transfer funds to the correct recipients. The company also introduced Dakhli, the electronic Natheer service, and the pioneering Lizam solution for assessing risks to individuals and businesses by utilizing accurate data. Additionally, Elm demonstrated the unmatched benefits of its Nafath platform and the secure, dependable Yakeen service, along with its remote verification solution for residents and expats whose information is not available at the National Information Center.

The company also highlighted its Thaki solution, which can detect fraud and verify point-of-sale transactions and insurance claims, improving operational reliability and secure settlements. Additionally, it emphasized the cloud-based Tasdeed platform, which simplifies supply chain bill payments in partnership with certified banking providers to ensure business continuity and reduce financial risks.

Elm's Electronic Wallet stood out as a highly innovative solution, along with the fully integrated digital finance gateway Quick Tik, which digitizes invoices and payments, enabling fast and secure fund collection as well as distribution. Additionally, the company showcased its comprehensive payment gateway and billing system, capable of managing the entire billing cycle-from account and subscription creation to precise transaction tracking-seamlessly integrating with SADAD, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and SAP systems.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the Official Spokesperson and CEO VP of Marketing sector at Elm, stated that the agreements emphasize the company's commitment to advancing digital transformation in the financial industry. It also aligns with the company's vision to strengthen the regional fintech industry by providing innovative solutions that support secure digitization and documentation of financial transactions while building strategic partnerships to meet the market's changing needs.

He added:“Elm's advanced digital solutions reflect our belief that the fintech sector requires intelligent and secure infrastructure, which was a key focus of our participation in the event. Over the years, we have helped build strong financial infrastructure, empowering both major financial institutions and startups to launch innovative products and services quickly and efficiently, supported by an integrated ecosystem of solutions. Additionally, our APIs improve integration by connecting financial and commercial entities. They also enable organizations to better manage their financial operations through intelligent payment and billing gateways that are fully integrated with government and commercial systems.”

Notably, the event coincides with the rapid growth of the KSA fintech sector, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.5 billion in 2033, up from USD 1.9 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.27 percent. By the end of last year, the Kingdom had 261 licensed fintech companies, with venture investments in the sector exceeding SAR 7.6 billion. Additionally, a total of 12.6 billion electronic payments were processed, representing 79 percent of all individual payments, highlighting the significant digital transformation taking place in the Kingdom, which Elm actively supports and aims to keep pace with.

The participation emphasizes Elm's long-term goal to lead digital transformation and technological progress both locally and worldwide. The company also aims to continuously innovate solutions and develop services that align with its mission of empowering individuals through smart technologies and diverse solutions that serve them and improve their quality of life.