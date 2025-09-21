IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Out Or Not Out? Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is at the centre of a heated debate after his dismissal against Team India caused controversy in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Pakistan lost the toss and were put to bat first by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav in their face-off after the group stage clash of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman was promoted as an opener after Saim Ayub's three ducks on the trot in the last three matches of the Asia Cup 2025. Zaman gave Pakistan an impressive start to their innings before his stay at the crease came to an early end after being dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 15 off 9 balls at 21/1.

His dismissal gave the Men in Blue a big breakthrough as it put early pressure on the arch-rivals, as Fakhar Zaman was looking to form a strong opening partnership with Sahibzada Farhan.

Fakhar Zaman's dismissal controversy

Fakhar Zaman's dismissal sparked controversy around the legitimacy of the catch by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The incident occurred in the third over of Pakistan's batting when Hardik Pandya bowled a slower off-cutter, which Zaman edged to Samson behind the stumps.

However, on-field umpires had a doubt whether the ball had touched the ground before entering Sanju Samson's gloves and referred to the third umpire to check if it was a clean catch or not. After checking several angles by the third umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge adjudged Fakhar Zaman out, declaring that the ball entered Samson's gloves rather than bouncing off the pitch, ruling it a clean catch.

Fakhar Zaman was visibly surprised by the third umpire's decision and walked back to the dressing room in disappointment, as it ended his promising innings prematurely.

Fakhar Zaman had yet another moderate outing with the bat despite being promoted as an opener. In the last three matches, Zaman's scores read - 23*, 17, and 50 against Oman, India, and the UAE, respectively, highlighting a streak of inconsistent performances that kept Pakistan's top order under scrutiny in the Asia Cup 2025.

Fans question Fakhar Zaman's dismissal

Fakhar Zaman's dismissal sparked controversy, which led to a massive debate on social media, where fans questioned the umpiring decision, shared video replays, and debated whether Zaman was truly out or had been wrongly adjudged.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans believed that Fakhar Zaman was truly not out as the replay showed that the ball touched the ground slightly before reaching Sanju Samson's gloves, while others feel that it was a tough decision to make due to marginality and the third umpire had to rely on various camera angles, leaving the incident open to interpretation and fuelling heated discussions online.

That dismissal of Fakhar Zaman seemed not out. Ball clearly seemed to have bounced before it thudded into the gloves. #AsiaCup #INDvsPak

- Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) September 21, 2025

Shame on you cheaters, Fakhar Zaman was not out, it was clearly visible in reply that ball hit the ground first. #icc #BCCI #PakistanCricket twitter/ltN8ZfXExL

- Abid Malik (@iamabidmalik) September 21, 2025

It was a CLEAR catch and Fakhar Zaman was OUT! When the camera zoomed in, it was absolutely clear that the ball landed safely in Sanju Samson's gloves. Pakistanis have an old habit of crying and now we are enjoying it twitter/L3JLfWL6hJ

- Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 21, 2025

Waqar Younis and Ravi Shastri both agreeing on commentary that the TV Umpire made a huge blunder with his decision on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal #PAKvIND

- Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 21, 2025

Fakhar Zaman was wrongly given OUT, no hesitation so say it Indian I want a fair game#IndvsPak #PakvsInd #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup #FakharZaman twitter/wNVuy7Q0v7

- ConflictZone (@ConflictZoneX) September 21, 2025

We also Shocked Fakhar zaman not Out it's wrong decision #PakVsInd#PAKvIND twitter/vAiIGYST8o

- Yogesh Kumar ⚡ (@BeingHuman6767) September 21, 2025

Entire Cricketing world is agreeing that Fakhar Zaman's dismissal is a wrong decision. It is NOT OUT. #INDvPAK

- Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 21, 2025

Fakhar Zaman got out on 15 (9).- Out or not, this will create controversy on umpire.#PakVsInd #INDvsPAK twitter/WZnS1YAYzi

- Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 21, 2025

After Fakhar Zaman's dismissal, Saim Ayub walked in to bat and joined Sahibzada Farhan at the crease. Pakistan are aiming for revenge for India's handshake snub in their group stage clash, while the Men in Blue look to maintain their dominant form over arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have faced off in 14 T20I matches, with the Men in Blue leading 11-3 in head-to-head record. India will look to extend their dominance over Pakistan in the T20Is.